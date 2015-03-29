Brandon Stanton, Reshma Saujani and more NYC luminaries on Crain’s 40 under 40 list

Crain’s New York Business unveiled this year’s 40 Under 40 list Sunday, featuring New Yorkers from the business world, the …

The group includes leaders such as Reshma Saujani, 39, founder of Girls Who Code, Brandon Stanton, 31, creator of Humans of New York, and Maria Torres-Springer, 36, the city’s Small Business Services commissioner.

“Our dynamic city attracts the best and the brightest, and this year’s 40 Under 40 honorees represent all that you can achieve with determination, hard work and vision,” Jill Kaplan, the vice president and publisher of Crain’s New York Business, said in a statement.

Other people featured on this year’s list include Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, 31, Glossier founder Emily Weiss, 30, and the president of the Alliance for Downtown New York, Jessica Lappin, 39.

The honorees will ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on April 8.