Brooklyn Foot Locker robbed by box cutter-wielding suspects, NYPD says

Police say they are looking for two suspects who robbed a Brooklyn Foot Locker.

The NYPD says that the suspects robbed a Foot Locker at 1159 Liberty Ave. in City Line on Nov. 12 at about 5:20 p.m. One of the suspects brandished a box cutter, and the two suspects stole $2,090 worth of clothing before fleeing the store, cops say.

One of the suspects is believed to be about 35 years old, 5-foot-9 with black hair and brown eyes. Police did not provide a description for the second suspect.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.