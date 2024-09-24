15-year-old student shot outside Brooklyn high school: cops

A young student was shot outside of a Brooklyn high school Tuesday afternoon in what is believed to be an act of teen gun violence, authorities said.

A young student was shot outside of a Brooklyn high school during dismissal on Tuesday afternoon, police reported.

According to police sources, officers from 63rd Precinct and an army of school safety officers rushed to South Shore High School in Flatlands at around 2:44 p.m. on Sept. 24 as students were being dismissed.

The responding cops found the victim, a 15-year-old boy, near the corner of East 58th Street and Glenwood Avenue lying in a pool of blood, with a gunshot wound to the right leg. Several bullet casings were scattered at the location.

EMS rushed the victim to Brookdale University Hospital, where he is expected to survive his injuries.

While the exact details surrounding the incident are not exactly clear, cops say another teen, dressed in all black and wearing a mask, fired at the boy before fleeing westbound on Glenwood Avenue.

It is unclear if the victim went to the high school.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.