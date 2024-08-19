Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Brooklyn detectives are investigating a triple stabbing over the weekend that claimed a man’s life and left two others seriously wounded.

Law enforcement sources said on Aug. 18 at around 7:20 a.m., officers from the 72nd Precinct responded to a 911 call of two people stabbed near 50th Street and 4th Avenue in Sunset Park.

When officers arrived, they found Melvin Gomez Nunez, 42, of 59th Street in Brooklyn, and another 30-year-old man outside at the location with multiple stab wounds throughout their bodies.

EMS rushed the victims to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, where Gomez Nunez was pronounced dead; the other victim was in stable condition.

Police later learned that a third victim, a 38-year-old man, walked into Brooklyn Hospital Center seeking treatment. Like the other victims, he suffered from multiple stab wounds throughout his body, police said. He is in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made. Police do not yet have information on the suspect (s) involved in the incident or a possible motive, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the stabbings can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

The 72nd Precinct, which covers Sunset Park and Windsor Terrace, saw two reported murders this year through Aug. 11, which is the same number as this time in 2023, according to the latest crime statistics.

Major crime, which includes murder, rape and robbery, is up 2.60% this year compared to the same period in 2023.