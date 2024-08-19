Rambling madman in Brooklyn brutally beats senior for no apparent reason: cops

The NYPD is on the hunt for a Brooklyn brute who mercilessly beat a senior over the weekend, authorities said.

According to police sources, the disturbing incident unfolded at around 4:42 p.m. on Aug. 18 near the corner of East 40th Street and Hubbard Place in East Flatbush.

Law enforcement sources said the victim, a 66-year-old woman, was walking with a friend when the unidentified male suspect approached them and began rambling at the senior.

Within seconds, police sources said, the unhinged man went on the attack — beating the senior woman with a flurry of punches and kicks to her head, leaving her with lacerations and abrasions to the head and elbow.

Police believe he also used some kind of unknown object in the attack.

Following the assault, cops said, the suspect fled on foot westbound on Avenue K towards Flatbush Avenue.

The incident was reported to the 63rd Precinct. EMS rushed the victim to Mount Sinai Hospital in stable condition. The victim’s friend was not harmed.

Police said the assailant was last seen wearing black glasses, black hooded sweatshirt, dark blue sweatpants and gray shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this individual can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.