Man in Brooklyn bites and beats cops during response to 911 mental health call: NYPD

Two Brooklyn cops were beaten and bitten on the job Monday while responding to an emotionally disturbed person, authorities confirmed.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Two Brooklyn cops were beaten and bitten on the job Monday while responding to an emotionally disturbed person, authorities confirmed.

According to police sources, the two cops, members of the 75th Precinct, initially responded to a 911 call reporting an unruly person inside of 735 Hinsdale St. in East New York at around 5:18 p.m. on Aug. 12.

But things turned unruly when the officers attempted to place the emotionally disturbed person, a 35-year-old man, under control. Instead, he attacked the pair, punching one in the face and biting the other in the neck.

The officers retreated and called for backup before being treated by EMS outside the premises.

Both officers were then rushed to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Meanwhile, the NYPD’s Emergency Service Unit raced to the scene and engaged the disturbed man in a brief standoff before eventually taking him into custody without further incident.

Moments later, the individual was removed on a gurney into the back of a waiting ambulance. A small amount of blood could be observed trickling from his face. He was brought to Brookdale University Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

Charges against him are pending.

Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Hendry charged against the incident, stating that even the most routine 911 call could land a cop in the emergency room.

“This is the environment police officers are up against, where even the most basic call can land us in the hospital,” Hendry said. “We need both the justice and mental health systems to do their job to prevent this kind of crisis. If someone is going to bite a uniformed police officer, they are dangerous to anyone else they encounter.”