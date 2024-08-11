Migrant stabbed outside Randall’s Island shelter: cops

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A migrant was stabbed Sunday following an altercation outside of the Randall’s Island Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center, authorities confirmed.

According to police, cops from the 25th Precinct rushed to the violence-plagued tent city at Field 82 at around 10:33 a.m. after a 911 caller reported that a resident had been attacked with a sharp object. Law enforcement sources said a 26-year-old man was stabbed in the abdomen before the suspect fled the area; it is unclear whether the perpetrator was an asylum seeker or not.

The suspect fled the area while EMS rushed the victim to Harlem Hospital where he is expected to survive.

Cops say the suspect is described as wearing all black. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

The latest stabbing comes after the NYPD performed a series of raids at the shelter, searching for contraband and removing illegal and stolen mopeds. The incident comes after a triple shooting left one woman dead and two others seriously injured on July 29 as Venezuelan Asylum Seekers celebrated their native homeland’s election, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.