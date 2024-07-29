NYPD raid Randall’s Island migrant shelter, confiscate dozens of mopeds hours after triple shooting

The NYPD performed a massive operation at the Randall’s Island migrant shelter Monday evening removing dozens of stolen and unregistered vehicles hours after a triple shooting left one dead.

Police brass could be observed overseeing an army of cops wheeling moped after moped out of the tent city. Asylum-seekers watched on, some with intrigue, others in anger —and then some paid little attention to the entire situation as they lounged on the grass getting their hair cut. Police moved several new arrivals back as they brought in tow trucks with confiscated vehicles hooked to them.

“We confiscated 19 mopeds, out of the 19 mopeds one motorcycle was stolen,” NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Operations Kaz Daughtry said. “And a total of 15 vehicles that were unregistered from this particular area.”

This operation came about 13 hours after a moped-riding gunman shot three people at approximately 3:30 a.m. on July 29 on Field 71. According to Chief of Patrol John Chell, the Venezuelan migrants were celebrating the election in their home when they were shot at from about 100 feet.

A 44-year-old woman was struck in the back and face and a 32-year-old man in the throat. A 31-year-old woman also suffered a gunshot wound to the back.

All three victims were rushed to Harlem Hospital where the 44-year-old woman was pronounced dead. Police have not yet released her identity. The remaining two victims are expected to survive, cops say.

“Right now the motive is that we will be going with: the person who did the shooting was a victim of an unreported gunpoint robbery,” Chief Chell said. “As of now, the motive is retaliation from a past gunpoint robbery that happened early that evening.”

Police say that two of the victims were registered to the Randall’s Island shelter. Police are asking anyone with information regarding the shooter to come forward.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.