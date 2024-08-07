Man in Brooklyn violently stabbed to death on quiet neighborhood corner

NYPD Crime Scene Unit members photograph evidence on a sidewalk near the scene of a deadly stabbing in Marine Park, Brooklyn on Aug. 7, 2024.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Brooklyn detectives are on the hunt for a killer who stabbed a man to death at a street corner on a rainy Wednesday morning.

Police said the violence occurred near the corner of East 53rd Street and Avenue K in Marine Park at about 8:01 a.m. on Aug. 7.

Officers from the 63rd Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about a reported assault, found the victim, a 45-year-old man, stabbed multiple times about the body, including in his abdomen.

The 63rd Precinct had not had a single homicide all year through Aug. 4, according to the most recent CompStat report. The precinct had tallied two murders at the same point in 2023. Overall crime in the 63rd Precinct is down 6.23% year-to-date.

As of midday Wednesday, police did not yet know what the motive was for the deadly assault. Cops believe the victim had been attacked by an unidentified perpetrator wearing all-black clothing who was seen fleeing the location on foot to parts unknown.

EMS rushed the wounded man to Brookdale University Hospital in serious condition — but he took a turn for the worse not long after, and was ultimately pronounced dead. Police have not yet released his identity, pending family notification.

Detectives and crime scene investigators were seen Wednesday morning scouring the intersection for clues and evidence of the murder. So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.