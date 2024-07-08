Man found stabbed to death in Brooklyn building

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A man was found dead and covered in blood inside a Brooklyn building Monday morning after being stabbed to death, authorities said.

According to police sources, cops from the 62 Precinct rushed to 1491 Shore Parkway in the Bath Beach section of the borough at around 3:30 a.m. on July 8 after a 911 call reporting a person seriously injured.

Sources familiar with the investigation report that a resident of the building returning home discovered a man, in his 30’s, unresponsive in a pool of blood in the vestibule. EMS rushed the man to NYU Langone Hospital where he was pronounced dead several hours later.

Law enforcement says the man suffered several stab wounds to his groin. NYD Crime scene units combed over the area for evidence.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.