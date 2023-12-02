Detectives at the scene in Brooklyn where a woman was stabbed to death early on Dec. 1, 2023.

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Brooklyn detectives have charged the boyfriend of a woman who was found stabbed to death early on Friday morning in an apparent act of domestic violence, NYPD sources said.

Eduardo Perez, 36, was booked on Friday afternoon on murder and criminal possession charges for the death of Maria Diaz, 25, inside her home on the 400 block of 42nd Street in Sunset Park at about 4:31 a.m. on Dec. 1.

Officers from the 72nd Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about an assault in progress at the location, found Diaz with a stab wound to her chest. She was unconscious and unresponsive by the time cops arrived.

EMS rushed the victim to Maimonides Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

During the preliminary investigation, police took Perez into custody at the scene as a person of interest, law enforcement sources reported.

Through Nov. 26, the 72nd Precinct reported three homicides so far in 2023, equal to the number at the same point in 2022, according to the most recent CompStat report.

If you our someone you love is suffering from domestic violence, call the city’s hotline for help at 800-621-HOPE.

Updated on Dec. 2 at 9:40 a.m.