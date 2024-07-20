Brooklyn man found fatally stabbed at street corner: cops

A Brooklyn man was brutally stabbed to death at an intersection early on Saturday morning, police reported.

Noel Williams, 47, of Sutter Avenue was killed near the corner of Hegeman Avenue and Mother Gaston Boulevard in Brownsville at about 5:32 a.m. on July 20, authorities said.

Officers from the 73rd Precinct, in responding to a 911 call regarding an assault in progress, found Williams at the location with multiple stab wounds to his left cheek, left arm and left thigh.

EMS rushed him to Brookdale University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding Saturday’s killing can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

The 73rd Precinct, which has been riddled with gun violence throughout 2024, has seen 13 homicides year-to-date through July 14, according to the most recent CompStat report. There had been, however, no homicides over the previous 28-day period.

The NYPD surged additional officers into the Brownsville community in recent weeks to help combat summertime gun violence.

Meanwhile, it was the borough’s second deadly stabbing in 24 hours. On Friday night, four people were killed in an apparent domestic incident in Bensonhurst; a 24-year-old man is now being questioned in the case.