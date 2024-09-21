Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Detectives in Brooklyn are trying to piece together what led up to a mass shooting early on Saturday morning that left six men wounded.

Each of the victims, ranging between 18 and 33 years of age, wound up seeking treatment at three different hospitals via private means.

Based on an investigation, police learned that all the men had been wounded in a shooting that broke out near the corner of Stewart Avenue and Cherry Street in Greenpoint, under the Kosciuszko Bridge, just before 1:50 a.m. on Sept. 21. The location is within the 94th Precinct‘s confines.

Three of the victims, each of whom are 18-year-old men, arrived at Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Bushwick seeking treatment for gunshot wounds. Police said one victim suffered a gunshot wound to his chest and is in critical but stable condition.

A second victim took a bullet to his face, cops said, while the third individual suffered a gunshot wound to his left ankle. Both are in stable condition, police sources said.

Wyckoff Heights staff then notified police about the shooting victims. After launching an investigation, police learned that a fourth shooting victim — a 33-year-old man shot in the right ankle — had arrived at Woodhull Hospital in Bedford-Stuyvesant seeking treatment. That victim is listed in stable condition.

Police then learned that two more victims of the Greenpoint shooting had arrived at Jamaica Hospital in Queens looking for aid. One victim, a 20-year-old man, was shot in the back while the other, also 20 years of age, was hit in the leg. They are listed in stable condition at this time.

After learning of the shooting’s origin, police set up a crime scene at the corner of Stewart Avenue and Cherry Street. According to WABC-TV, at least eight shell casings had been recovered.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown and under investigation. Police did not yet have a description of a possible suspect. No arrests have yet been made, police said.

Generally considered to be one of the safer precincts in Brooklyn, the 94th Precinct has reported just one shooting year-to-date through Sept. 15, according to the most recent CompStat report. Overall crime in the command is down 11.67%.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.