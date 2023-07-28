Brooklyn bully shoves teenager toward train tracks after bump-in on L train: cops

The Brooklyn suspect who shoved a 14-year-old boy toward train tracks at the Bedford Avenue station in Williamsburg on July 24, 2023.

Brooklyn police are looking for the bully who shoved a teenager toward subway tracks after the youth accidentally bumped into him on board an L train earlier this week.

The NYPD released on Thursday night an image of the suspect sought for the incident that occurred at about 9 a.m. on July 24 at the Bedford Avenue station in Williamsburg.

Moments earlier, according to law enforcement sources, the victim, a 14-year-old boy, and perpetrator rode a Manhattan-bound L train when the youth accidentally bumped into the suspect.

Police said they both departed the train at Bedford Avenue — and the suspect went on the attack after the train headed out of the station toward Manhattan.

Authorities said the perpetrator shoved the teen toward the open track, then ran fled the scene in an unknown direction. The teenager, however, managed to grab hold of the platform edge, avoiding contact with the track bed and third rail.

The incident was reported to the 94th Precinct and NYPD Transit District 33. EMS rushed the teen to Woodhull Hospital in stable condition for treatment of minor injuries.

As shown in the image the NYPD provided, the suspect wore a beige cap and shirt.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.