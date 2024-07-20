Horror in Brooklyn: Man questioned after four people found stabbed to death in apartment

Brooklyn detectives are questioning a man connected to a horrific murder in which four people, including two children, were found stabbed to death in an apartment on Friday night.

Throughout Saturday morning, police were still streaming into and out of the apartment building at 1590 West 8th St. in Bensonhurst where the horrific scene unfolded the night before.

Officers from the 62nd Precinct rushed to the location at about 10:18 p.m. on July 19 after receiving a 911 call about an assault in progress.

When they arrived on the scene, law enforcement sources said, the cops entered the residence in question and found a 56-year-old woman stabbed multiple times in the neck.

Upon further inspection of the premises, authorities noted, they located three other victims — a 27-year-old woman, and two children: a 5-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy. All of them were unconscious and stabbed.

Responding EMS units pronounced all four stabbing victims dead at the scene. Police have not yet released their identities, pending family notification.

Neighbors were heartbroken and in shock Saturday while police combed the crime scene.

“This is absolutely devastating,” one resident told amNewYork Metro Saturday morning. “There is no way this happened.”

“I can’t believe this happened,” said another neighbor. “This is unbelievable. The kids were the nicest. They always invited me in.”

The male suspect, age 24, was taken into custody at the scene for further questioning. As of Saturday morning, police have not yet released details about his connection to the victims.

While the motive for the homicide remains unknown, police believe the incident stemmed from a domestic disturbance.

Charges against the male suspect are pending the results of the ongoing investigation.

Year-to-date through July 14, the 62nd Precinct had three homicides, up from one at the same point in 2023, according to the most recent CompStat report.

With reporting by Lloyd Mitchell

If you or someone you love is experiencing domestic violence, there is help; call the 24-hour NYC Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-621-HOPE.