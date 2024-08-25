Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Brooklyn

Teen girl found dead in New York Harbor off Brooklyn

By Posted on
Screenshot 2024-08-25 143814
The body of a teenaged girl was discovered Aug. 25 in the East River off the coast of Brooklyn.
Google Maps

A 15-year-old girl was found floating lifelessly in the waters of New York Harbor off the coast of Brooklyn on Sunday.

Police discovered the teen’s body adrift in the water off Sunset Park’s Bush Terminal Piers Park just before 8 a.m. on Aug. 25, and pronounced her dead at the location.

The NYPD identified the girl as Nancy Zheng, 15, of Sunset Park; she lived just a few blocks away from where she was found dead.

Police did not immediately share details about the cause of death, including how she may have come to be in the water or if she had died before or after ending up in the water.

Zheng’s body was transferred to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy. The investigation remains ongoing.

About the Author

Related Articles

More from around NYC