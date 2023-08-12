Man in Harlem shot dead outside liquor store in ambush attack: NYPD

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Detectives in Harlem continue to search for the suspect who walked up to a man outside a liquor store on Friday night and shot him dead.

Police said the cold-blooded killing happened at about 11:28 p.m. on Aug. 11 in front of 303 West 128th St.

Based on a preliminary investigation, law enforcement sources determined that the shooter approached the victim — a 29-year-old man standing outside the establishment — and opened fire, striking the victim in the chest.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown and under investigation, sources familiar with the case said.

After firing the deadly shot, cops said, the perpetrator — described as a man with a dark complexion and braided hair, standing about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and wearing a gray shirt — fled on foot westbound along West 128th Street.

Officers from the 32nd Precinct found the wounded victim while responding to a 911 call about the gunfire. EMS rushed him to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

No arrests have been made, thus far, in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Aug. 6, according to the most recent NYPD CompStat report, the 32nd Precinct recorded 6 homicides, matching its total at the same point in 2022. It also recorded 18 shooting incidents, one less than the 19 reported at this time last year.