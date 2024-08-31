Queens shooting on residential block leaves man wounded, suspect on run

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Queens detectives are looking for the shooting suspect who opened fire on a man outside a home early on Saturday morning.

Police said the 36-year-old victim was attacked outside a residence on the 2100 block of Steinway Street in Astoria at about 3:57 a.m. on Aug. 31.

Officers from the 114th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the incident, found the wounded man shot once in the left leg.

EMS rushed the victim to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Through Aug. 25, according to the most recent CompStat report, the 114th Precinct had tallied just four shootings year-to-date — a 77% decrease from the 18 shootings at the same point in 2023.

During the investigation into Saturday’s shooting, police recovered two shell casings from the location. The motive for the shooting, however, remains unknown and under investigation.

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, authorities said. Police sources described the shooter as a man with a dark complexion in his 20s who wore all-black clothing and was last seen heading northbound on Steinway Street.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.