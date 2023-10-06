Brooklyn Nets, New York Liberty help unveil new basketball court in East Flatbush

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The New York Parks Department, New York Liberty and Brooklyn Nets unveiled a new basketball court at Fox Playground in East Flatbush.

The project was for the Social Justice Fund’s racial justice initiative.

“The new court behind PS.251 will hopefully deter the neighborhood from gun violence,” said Parks Department commissioner Sue Donoghue “Many will have the ability to hone their basketball talents on this court as Brooklyn is a basketball borough We are glad they will have this beautiful court to practice on.”

The court was donated by funds from the Social Justice Fund, Joe and Clara Wu Tsai, Vice Chair of BSE Global and owner of the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Liberty. Their other projects at Breukelen Ball Field will be completed in Fall 2023.