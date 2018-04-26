A 34-year-old teacher in Canarsie was awaiting a court appearance on Thursday after he was charged with having sex with a student in the school.

Andre Braddy, who police said taught at Lenox Academy, was charged with second- and third-degree criminal sex act, acting in a manner injurious to a child and third-degree sex abuse.

He allegedly had a sexual relationship for more than a month with a 14-year-old male student, and had sex inside the school’s bathroom.

Police said Braddy and the student texted back and forth about the inappropriate relationship, police said.

He was arrested on Wednesday, police said, and was awaiting his arraignment in Brooklyn’s criminal court.

A representative for the Department of Education did not immediately respond to a request for comment.