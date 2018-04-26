News Brooklyn teacher accused of sex with student in school due in court Andre Braddy is accused of abusing a 14-year-old boy, police said. Police arrested teacher Andre Braddy on child sex abuse charges. Photo Credit: ISTOCK / ISTOCK By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox April 26, 2018 11:14 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email A 34-year-old teacher in Canarsie was awaiting a court appearance on Thursday after he was charged with having sex with a student in the school. Andre Braddy, who police said taught at Lenox Academy, was charged with second- and third-degree criminal sex act, acting in a manner injurious to a child and third-degree sex abuse. He allegedly had a sexual relationship for more than a month with a 14-year-old male student, and had sex inside the school’s bathroom. Police said Braddy and the student texted back and forth about the inappropriate relationship, police said. He was arrested on Wednesday, police said, and was awaiting his arraignment in Brooklyn’s criminal court. A representative for the Department of Education did not immediately respond to a request for comment. By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox Alison covers law enforcement and breaking news. She previously worked at The Wall Street Journal, and has a master’s degree from Northwestern University and bachelor’s from the University of Wisconsin at Madison. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.