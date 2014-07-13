Bus headed to New York collides with stolen car in Indiana driving the wrong way

A Greyhound bus headed to New York City collided with a man driving a stolen car the wrong way on an Indiana highway Sunday, authorities said.

The Ford Mustang, which was stolen at a truck stop nearby, was traveling the wrong way in the eastbound lane of I-70 near Richmond, Indiana, near the Ohio border, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department. It collided with the bus, which had 24 people on board including the driver, at about 7:21 a.m., said Alexandra Pedrini, a spokeswoman for Greyhound.

Phillip Lloyd, who was driving the stolen car, died at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Department. The passengers from the bus were taken to area hospitals, Pedrini said, and 21 of them were treated and released. The conditions of the rest of the passengers were not immediately available.

Greyhound sent out two relief buses to pick up passengers and take them to the next scheduled stop, which was Dayton, Ohio. The bus was scheduled to arrive in New York at about 1:15 a.m. Monday, Pedrini said. There were 13 stops left on the schedule.

The front of the bus appeared extremely damaged, according to photos on the Sheriff Department’s Facebook page.