Bushmills Irish Whiskey launches program to pay for your first drink this new year | amNewYork

Bushmills Irish Whiskey wants to buy your first drink of the new year.

New Yorkers who order a Bushmills Irish Whiskey straight or in a cocktail at their local pub or restaurant can have their drink paid for by the whiskey company. Bushmills’ “First Whiskey of 2021” aims to send America a friendly Irish gesture to help raise spirits by covering the bill for thousands of new year toasts.

Whether you order your drink in-person, for takeaway or for delivery, those who are 21 years old and older can upload a photo of their itemized receipt displaying the purchase of Bushmills and upload it to www.Bushmills.com/ FirstWhiskey. Valid receipts will receive a reimbursement of up to $6 paid via Venmo, Paypal or Amazon.

The deal will apply to purchases made from Jan. 1 through March 18, 2021 and does not include tax or tip. Official terms and conditions can be found at www.Bushmills.com/ FirstWhiskey.

Bushmills Irish Whiskey continues to stand in solidarity with bartenders across the United States and encourages consumers to show support for their favorite local spots by participating. This program follows Bushmills Irish Whiskey’s $200,000 donation to the USBG Foundation’s Bartender Emergency Assistance Program earlier this year. Bushmills plans to offer continued support for U.S. organizations that are providing relief to those affected by the current crisis.