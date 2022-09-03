Caesars promo code: $1,250 bet for CFB Saturday, wild underdog boost

With the sports calendar on the verge of exploding, every prospective bettor should take advantage of our Caesars promo code.

Caesars Sportsbook Get 1000 REWARD CREDITS + 1000 TIER CREDITS GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYFULL SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,250 ON CAESARS

BET NOW

Go “Full Caesar” this football season with a $1,250 first bet, plus 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits. Just apply the Caesars promo code AMNYFULL when you register through the links on this page.

This is one of the best sports weekends of the year. Week 1 in college football features several must-watch games, including a Saturday doubleheader with Oregon vs. Georgia and Notre Dame vs. Ohio State. Those who expect some opening Saturday chaos gran grab Oregon or Notre Dame to pull off an outright upset with a huge boost.

We also have the US Open in tennis, the Dutch Grand Prix in Formula 1, and some exciting matchups in baseball.

Get a $1,250 first bet on Caesars and two additional bonuses when you click here and use Caesars promo code AMNYFULL.

Caesars Promo Code Details

Caesars’ newest welcome offer is unlike anything currently on the market. That’s because the popular sportsbook is giving new customers three total bonuses ahead of football season.

The first perk you receive from activating the Caesars promo code AMNYFULL is a $1,250 first bet. Place any first bet, and Caesars will fully insure it up to $1,250 if it loses.

The additional 1,000 Reward and Tier Credits separate the “Full Caesar” offer from the pack. Reward Credits act as Caesars currency and can be redeemed for hotel discounts, entertainment and dining packages, free bets, and much more.

To access greater benefits for your Reward Credits, you’ll need Tier Credits. Tier Credits improve your status, which leads to better rewards and more of them.

How to Activate Caesars Promo Code

New users can score the “Full Caesar” offer in a matter of minutes. To help you even more, we’ve laid out a step-by-step guide for securing this promotion:

Click here to activate Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL . The code will apply automatically once you click the link.

to activate Caesars Sportsbook promo code . The code will apply automatically once you click the link. Select your state and fill out all required fields.

Make an initial cash deposit using any accepted banking method.

Place a wager on any available betting market (min. $10), and Caesars will issue a free bet of equal value if it loses, up to $1,250.

Earn 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits after placing your first bet.

New customers 21+ in the following states are eligible for this offer: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, TN, VA, WV, and WY.

Odds Boosts and Parlays

Caesars has an extensive sportsbook that new users will immediately adore. Players will also love the numerous odds boosts and parlays being offered across multiple sports.

Every day, Caesars highlights certain odds boost for MLB, UFC, soccer, and more. It also unleashes parlays with increased odds, upping the payout potential of an already-juicy bet.

You can expect many odds boosts and parlays over the course of the next couple of weeks. Week 1 in college football has already brought about numerous specialty parlays, like Friday’s Underdog Cover boost. The NFL’s opening week should have similar offerings and perhaps a no-brainer bet or two.

Click here and apply Caesars promo code AMNYFULL and go “Full Caesar” this football season.