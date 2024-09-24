Interested in joining New York’s budding cannabis industry? This ‘LOCAL’ map helps you get started

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The New York State Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) has launched the Legal Online Cannabis Activities Locator (LOCAL) map, a potentially groundbreaking tool designed to streamline the cannabis business application process.

This initiative aims to enhance efficiency, transparency, and affordability for applicants and stakeholders across the state’s cannabis supply chain, according to the state regulatory agency.

Developed using data from the Cannabis Licensing System (CLS), LOCAL is OCM’s response to feedback from industry participants. OCM says the LOCAL map underscores its commitment to supporting the needs of both applicants and businesses throughout the cannabis sector.

The LOCAL Map Application Tool is accessible online at local.cannabis.ny.gov. Prior to this innovation, cannabis license applicants had to rely on expensive, time-consuming surveyors to ensure compliance with location and regulatory requirements. LOCAL eliminates the need for third-party assistance, offering a cost-free, user-friendly solution.

“LOCAL is a paradigm shift for New York’s cannabis industry, providing both businesses and stakeholders with the resources they need to successfully navigate the rapidly growing market,” said Felicia A.B. Reid, acting executive director of OCM.

The LOCAL map includes two critical tools. The first, currently available, is an industry-focused map that helps businesses generate proximity reports, search licenses, export data, and explore various data layers. The second, set to launch in the coming weeks, is a consumer-focused dispensary map, designed to help New Yorkers easily locate legal cannabis dispensaries.

With 197 adult-use dispensaries already open across the state, the LOCAL tool is expected to play a key role in ensuring continued access to safe, regulated cannabis products.

A full list of dispensaries can be found on the OCM website, cannabis.ny.gov.