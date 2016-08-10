Case delayed for Mamadou Diallo, man who fatally beat wife’s attempted rapist

Prosecutors asked for any grand jury action to wait until the autopsy report is completed.

Mamadou Diallo is accused of fatally beating his wife’s attempted rapist to death back in May 2016. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Jim McIsaac

A Bronx man who beat his wife’s attempted rapist to death in May will have to wait nearly a month to find out if he will face any charges, as prosecutors asked Wednesday for any grand jury action to wait until the final autopsy report is completed.

Mamadou Diallo, 61, was initially charged with manslaughter in the May 30 death of Earl Nash, 43. Diallo ran home from his job as a taxi driver when his wife frantically called to report the brutal attack, Diallo’s brother, Ibrahima Diallo, said. A couple of days later, the charges were downgraded to assault.

Nash, an ex-con, had apparently tried to break into the couple’s apartment, pushing in the door and throwing her to the ground before trying to take off her clothing, police and family said.

She begged Diallo to call 9-1-1, but he got there before police did, and allegedly beat Nash with a tire iron, Diallo’s family has said. Nash died at an area hospital.

Prosecutors will wait until Sept. 7 to announce whether there is any grand jury action on the case.