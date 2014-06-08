Cat from Brooklyn kicking video has a new home

A Brooklyn cat made famous by a video in which a man allegedly kicked him like a football now has a new home, an ASPCA spokeswoman said Sunday.

Just hours after he was made available for adoption, 1-year-old King was snatched up by a Manhattan family. King was brought to the ASPCA on May 5, the day after 21-year-old Andre Robinson allegedly posted a video on Facebook of himself kicking the black cat.

Robinson was charged with a misdemeanor when he allegedly kicked King eight to ten feet in the air, according to court records. Robinson allegedly filmed the incident that ignited the ire of the Internet and uploaded it to Facebook.

The incident, which allegedly took place near Bed Stuy’s Brevoort Houses, generated thousands of Facebook shares and furious commentary.