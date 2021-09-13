Chelsea Symphony to bring the joy of reuniting together for 2021-2022 season

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The Chelsea Symphony, a non-profit and self-governing orchestra is starting their 2021-2022 concert season, with the hopes of reuniting people with music since the start of the pandemic. This season the orchestra is performing seven concert series with two set dates of performance.

Each month until June 2022, The Chelsea Symphony is premiering a new concert program taking place in different locations around New York City. On September 24-25 at 450 West, 37th Street, the company is starting off its season with Back on the Town. The concert opens with the New York City premiere of Valerie Coleman’s Seven O’clock Shout, a tribute to the frontline workers who have lost their lives due to COVID-19. Throughout the show, it will showcase performances from Missy Mazzoil’s sinfonia (for orbiting spheres), Leonard Berstein’s three dance episodes from on the town, and many more.

“Each program this season responds in a different way to the past unprecedented year. We celebrate the joys of being back on the town and remember those we have lost; we find solace in nature, strength in diversity, and inspiration in resilience,” an official statement from The Chelsea Symphony website.

The orchestra company may be inviting their audience back to attend shows but they have to follow COVID-19 protocols. The Chelsea Symphony performers, staff, contractors, audience members, and volunteers attending his upcoming season have to show proof of being fully vaccinated or at least 14 days after a single dose of the vaccine by the authorization of the World Health Organization or the Food and Drug Administration. In addition, all attendees are required to be wearing face masks at all times while inside the venue.

Season tickets are available on The Chelsea Symphony website, starting at $25 for unassigned premium reserved areas within the venue and $20 admission is also available at the door.