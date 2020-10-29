Chinatown food crawl aims to support businesses that have been affected by COVID-19 | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Take a self-guided, socially-distant food crawl of Chinatown while helping revitalize the neighborhood’s businesses that were affected by the pandemic.

On Nov. 8, patrons can take part in the “In the Mood for Food” block walk from 1 to 6 p.m. The food crawl is hosted by Welcome to Chinatown, a grassroots organization that aims to help Chinatown’s small businesses keep their doors open after COVID-19’s major economic impact on their businesses and xenophobia that has associated Asian Americans with coronavirus.

The block walk is inspired by Wong Kar-Wai’s 2001 film, “In The Mood for Love,” which shows how food plays an integral part in the human experience.

Participants will enjoy small bites from local businesses while enjoying what makes Chinatown unique. There is an option to go down one of two paths, each of which highlights local restaurants; Path A features Jing Fong, Soft Swerve, Tonii’s Fresh Rice Noodle, Taiwan Bear House and a surprise gift from Chinatown’s oldest store, Wing on Wo. & Co., and Path B features My Food House, Public Village, LIVIN, Thailicious, Super Taste, Yi Fang and The Little One.

Once you choose your path, the tasting can go in whatever order you please and at your own pace between the food crawl time frame. Patrons can enjoy their meal on the go or at one of the many points of interest and stopping points that will be provided on the day of the crawl.

Face masks must be worn and social distancing will be enforced throughout the food crawl.

Tickets are $40 for Path A and $45 for Path B and are available online. Click here to purchase tickets. Proceeds from the event will go to support Chinatown’s businesses.