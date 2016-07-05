Chipotle exec Mark Crumpacker charged with cocaine possession

A Chipotle executive turned himself in to the Manhattan District Attorney’s office on Tuesday morning to face seven counts of buying cocaine, police said.

Bail for Mark Crumpacker, Chipotle’s chief creative and development officer, was set at $4,500 cash during his court appearance Tuesday. Crumpacker, charged along with 17 other alleged buyers, turned himself in at about 9 a.m. and is expected back in court on Sept. 8, authorities said.

An attorney for the Chelsea resident declined to comment on his behalf.

The burrito chain executive allegedly purchased about $3,000 worth of cocaine on at least seven occasions from Jan. 29 to May 14, according to prosecutors.

The investigation reportedly stemmed from a drug dealer’s phone number that investigators found on a 29-year-old banker’s phone after he committed suicide last year, according to the New York Daily News.

A representative for Chipotle said the company was aware Crumpacker turned himself in and that he “remains on a leave of absence from his job to focus on these personal matters.”

Crumpacker’s arrest is another blow to a chain that is trying to win back public trust following a spate of E. coli outbreaks.