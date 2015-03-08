Former New York Jets running back Chris Johnson shot during drive-by shooting in Orlando

He was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Former Jets running back Chris Johnson was injured in a drive-by shooting that killed one person and hurt a third in Florida early Sunday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Johnson, a driver and another passenger were stopped at a red light at an Orlando intersection when someone pulled up beside them and started shooting into their Jeep.

Johnson, 29, was found on the sidewalk, with a gunshot wound to the shoulder just after 4 a.m. He was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

The driver of the Jeep, 28-year-old Dreekius Johnson, was killed during the attack. A second passenger, 29-year-old Reggie Johnson, is in stable condition after being shot in the shoulder, hand and leg.

There were no arrests as of press time.

An agent for Johnson declined to comment beyond confirming that he was a victim in the shooting.

Johnson, who is originally from Orlando, played for the Jets in 2014. Last month, the Jets decided to decline an option to keep Johnson for a second year.

He was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the first round of the 2008 draft.