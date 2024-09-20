Citi Bike rider pushed teen, sprayed him with chemicals in Central Park

Police are searching for this suspect who allegedly pushed a teen off his bike in Central Park.

Police released photos of a suspect who allegedly pushed a teen off his bike before spraying him with a chemical agent in Central Park on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at around 3 p.m. on Sept. 18. According to law enforcement sources, the victim, a 17-year-old boy, was riding his bike in front of 60 Center Drive when he and the suspect, who was riding a Citi Bike, were about to collide.

The near-collision sparked a heated dispute between the two bike riders, who did not know each other. The situation escalated when the suspect pushed the teen off his bike, police sources said. He then sprayed the victim with an unknown chemical agent while he was still on the ground from the push.

Authorities said the chemical agent caused the victim pain and discomfort. He was treated at the scene for his injuries.

Meanwhile, the suspect fled the location northbound on East Drive.

The NYPD released photos on Friday of the suspect, who remains at large. He is described as having a light complexion, slim build and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black pants, black sneakers and a black backpack.

So far, no arrests have been made, but the investigation remains ongoing.

