City launches app to connect New Yorkers with volunteer opportunities

The mayor’s office will launch a new app Tuesday that will help connect New Yorkers to volunteer opportunities this summer.

The NYC Service Volunteer App for iOS devices will allow users to find positions based on their interests, organizations and posts on social media. The city is teaming with VolunteerMatch, a nonprofit that connects people with organizations that are looking for volunteers.

“There are hundreds of volunteer opportunities across the five boroughs that help serve many of our city’s greatest needs and speak to the passions, interests and skills of our diverse residents,” Chief Service Officer Paula Gavin said in a statement.

Log on to nyc.gov/service for more information about the free app and volunteer opportunities in the city. The app is available in the iTunes store at https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/nycservice/id984030812.