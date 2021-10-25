NYC officials increasing random metal detector use in public schools in response to recent violence

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The City plans on upping the number of random uses of metal detectors in public schools in response to a recent string of violence on campuses.

“We want to make sure that in the tough moments that we’ve gone through in the last year and a half that we are protecting our kids, that we are protecting our schools,” de Blasio said during a press conference Monday morning. “We know there are some schools where there has been some real safety issues lately and we need to make sure we are adding extra protection.”

Earlier this month, a 16-year-old Bronx student stabbed a 17-year-old classmate three times in a school library prompting some parents to raise concerns over the number of school safety officers stationed in schools. Last week, a 14-year-old student brought a pink handgun to school and showed it off to other students.

De Blasio did not specify which New York City public schools would see increased use in metal detector usage and instead pledged to reveal “more details” in the “coming days.”