City secures new contracts with school custodians

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced yesterday that the city secured new contracts with the workers who maintain the city’s public schools.

The agreement between Local 891 School Custodians and 32BJ cleaners and handy persons maintains the benefits of 5,000 employees and raises their wage 18% over the period of the contract.

“By conforming with the established pattern, including guaranteed health savings, this agreement is affordable for the City and its taxpayers, while still providing workers with the fair wages they deserve,” the mayor said in a statement.

The 9-year agreement starts retroactively from Oct. 22, 2007, and goes through Oct. 21, 2016. The raises include about 8% in restructured payments for the 2008-2010 round of bargaining and 10% in raises through 2016, for the 2010-2017 round.