LATEST PAPER
54° Good Afternoon
54° Good Afternoon
News

Column: Improvements on the iPhone 6 camera

Minyanville

Minyanville

By MIKE SCHUSTER/MINYANVILLE
Print

Now that iOS and Android devices have reached the point of almost limitless versatility, seasoned smartphone owners have cooled off on the prospect of more features and have instead clamored for the improved functionality of core specs: shorter load times, longer battery life, stronger cell reception, fewer dropped calls, etc.

But as if to justify the obsolescence of point-and-shoots as well as the refusal to purchase a pricey DSLR, many users have pleaded with manufacturers to improve the cameras found on smartphones. And although Apple's iPhone line has always offered cameras that are among the best in the market, a few competitors have been pushing the limits of what kind of photos are possible with a smartphone camera.

Full story at Minyanville.

By MIKE SCHUSTER/MINYANVILLE

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

The Hudson Bar will celebrate by offering half-price Where to celebrate National Margarita Day
Kathy Wylde, president and chief executive of the ‘Sad day’: Business group leader on Amazon’s NYC pullout
On Wednesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Corey Public officials offer condolences in the death of Det. Brian Simonsen
Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced her presidential bid Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar enters 2020 presidential race
Skyler, a 2-year-old Papillon from New York, stretches Meet some of the competitors at the Westminster Dog Show
The New York Aquarium moved five endangered Atlantic Five endangered Atlantic sturgeon now on exhibit at NY Aquarium