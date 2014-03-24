Column: Improvements on the iPhone 6 camera

Now that iOS and Android devices have reached the point of almost limitless versatility, seasoned smartphone owners have cooled off …

Now that iOS and Android devices have reached the point of almost limitless versatility, seasoned smartphone owners have cooled off on the prospect of more features and have instead clamored for the improved functionality of core specs: shorter load times, longer battery life, stronger cell reception, fewer dropped calls, etc.

But as if to justify the obsolescence of point-and-shoots as well as the refusal to purchase a pricey DSLR, many users have pleaded with manufacturers to improve the cameras found on smartphones. And although Apple’s iPhone line has always offered cameras that are among the best in the market, a few competitors have been pushing the limits of what kind of photos are possible with a smartphone camera.

Full story at Minyanville.