Column: Twitter’s new look emulates Facebook

That was the question asked last Tuesday, when the social network unveiled a new user profile page with Zuckerbergian design tendencies.

Panoramic photos and visual chaos, long staples of the Facebook experience, will soon find their way to Twitter.

Users will also have the ability to pin their favorite Tweets, a la Pinterest; and profile visitors will be able to filter old Tweets, and go digging with a shovel rather than a spade.

This wouldn’t be the first time that a social network flattered its competitors by imitating them. Facebook adopted Twitter’s iconic hash tags last year and is itself moving toward a more photographic page design.

The success of Snapchat and Instagram hasn’t gone unnoticed, and at this point the big boys are less worried about differentiating themselves than they are about losing ground to upstarts.

Full story at Minyanville.