LATEST PAPER
31° Good Evening
SEARCH
31° Good Evening
News

Column: Twitter's new look emulates Facebook

Minyanville

Minyanville

By ANDRE MOUTON/MINYANVILLE
Print

That was the question asked last Tuesday, when the social network unveiled a new user profile page with Zuckerbergian design tendencies.

Panoramic photos and visual chaos, long staples of the Facebook experience, will soon find their way to Twitter.

Users will also have the ability to pin their favorite Tweets, a la Pinterest; and profile visitors will be able to filter old Tweets, and go digging with a shovel rather than a spade.

This wouldn't be the first time that a social network flattered its competitors by imitating them. Facebook adopted Twitter's iconic hash tags last year and is itself moving toward a more photographic page design.

The success of Snapchat and Instagram hasn't gone unnoticed, and at this point the big boys are less worried about differentiating themselves than they are about losing ground to upstarts.

Full story at Minyanville.

By ANDRE MOUTON/MINYANVILLE

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced her presidential bid A who's who of 2020 presidential contenders
Kathy Wylde, president and chief executive of the ‘Sad day’: Business group leader on Amazon’s NYC pullout
On Wednesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Corey Public officials offer condolences in the death of Det. Brian Simonsen
Skyler, a 2-year-old Papillon from New York, stretches Meet some of the competitors at the Westminster Dog Show
The New York Aquarium moved five endangered Atlantic Five endangered Atlantic sturgeon now on exhibit at NY Aquarium
Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Vincent Sapienza said DEP says it shared lead-testing data with tenants