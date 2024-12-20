Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A group of community organizations banded together to call on Gov. Kathy Hochul to sign a bill meant to aid victims of domestic violence and their families.

On Dec. 18, members of the community organizations Safe Horizon, Urban Resource Institute, and Volunteers of America-Greater New York gathered at City Hall, calling for the passage of the SAFE Shelter Act. Sponsored by Senator Andrew Gounardes, the bill would authorize certain shelters for domestic violence victims to be reimbursed for any payment differential for housing a single individual in a room intended for double occupancy in the event that a single room isn’t available.

“Single adult trafficking survivors, any survivor who does not have children with her, face enormous difficulty trying to get into a domestic violence shelter,” said Liz Roberts, CEO of Safe Horizon. “The concept could not be simpler and more sensible. Allow domestic violence shelter providers like Safe Horizon and the others here today to downsize a road that’s meant for one adult and one child to instead accommodate a single adult whose life is in danger.”

Roberts, who was on the task led by Assembly Member Andrew Hevesi that led to the creation of the SAFE Shelter Act, noted that Hochul stated her number one priority is the safety for all New Yorkers, and this is the logical next step.

“We believe all of us here today and many, many more New Yorkers across the city across the state that a proven path, one of the most proven reliable paths to safety for survivors of gender-based violence is accessing emergency shelter. It simply is the best course for so many,” said Roberts.

New York sees thousands of victims of domestic violence every year. The groups report most rooms in the domestic violence emergency shelter system are designed to accommodate families of two, three, or more.

“Last year alone, we answered about 100,000 domestic violence calls here in New York City alone. About half of those people were single survivors — we were only able to place 18% of them,” said Kelly Coyne, Chief Program Officer of Safe Horizons. “So many people had to go to other systems, other grants, and other less safe places to go because they weren’t able to gain access to our shelter. Governor, this bill is on your desk. It’s really simple. Please sign it. Survivors need you today.”

“Signing the bill will save lives, offering survivors the shelter and stability they desperately need. Failing to act will leave countless individuals in danger for another year. Is that acceptable? Governor Hochul, the time is now. Survivors cannot wait. Let’s take this step to ensure safety and equity for all,” said New York City Council Member Rita Joseph.