Comptroller Stringer to examine library spending

Comptroller Scott Stringer is going to check out the financial books of the city’s three library systems.

The audit is being launched after the Daily News reported that the Queens Borough Public Library’s CEO and president Thomas Galante receives a $391,594 salary and had spent $140,000 to renovate his offices.

Stringer Wednesday kicked off his probe into the spending practices of the Queens, New York and Brooklyn public library systems with an audit engagement letter to Galante.

“We want our libraries to maximize the value of the public funds they receive while finding ways that they can be more efficient and effective from top to bottom,” Stringer said in a statement.