A construction worker died after he fell from the roof of Queens home while he was installing solar panels Thursday morning, police said.

The 60-year-old man was working on the roof of a two-story home on 50th Avenue, between 94th Street and Junction Boulevard, in Corona at about 11:30 a.m. when he fell, according to police.

He was take to Elmhurst Hospital Center, where he was pronounced dead. His identity was not immediately released.

A permit for the installation of solar panels, by the company Sunrun, was approved earlier this month, according to Department of Buildings records.

The department issued a stop work order Thursday after the accident. It also issued a partial vacate order due to illegal occupancy of the cellar and attic, records show.

Sunrun did not immediately return a request for comment.