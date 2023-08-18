Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The NYPD cuffed eight illegal street vendors on Thursday for flogging millions of dollars’ worth of illegal goods on Canal Street, police said.

Authorities conducted a raid at around 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 17 and targeted vendors operating on Canal Street between Wooster and Lispenard Streets. The raid, according to sources, was carried out by cops from the 1st and 5th precincts, along with the Community Response Team and authorities with the Business Improvement District.

Officers seized watches, bags, sneakers, purses, and more, packing them into plastic bags. The team recovered such a large amount of luxury merchandise that the confiscated items filled up an entire flatbed truck.

Police told amNewYork Metro that the operation was in response to multiple complaints from residents.

William Fribera, an investigator for Triple I Associates LLC, estimated that $30 million worth of product was recovered. He appraised the goods, noting that unlicensed Rolex watches run for $25,000, while a Louis Vuitton bag sells for $5,000 and Louis Vuitton sneakers are worth $1,500 on the market.

The NYPD charges that selling these items not only harms buyers and the brands, but also local retailers and the quality of life in the neighborhood. In the past Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey has stated that police have been teaming with locals to takedown vendors, while urging anyone who sees the vendors to call 311.

The eight vendors busted range in age from 33 to 50. They all face trademark counterfeiting charges, while some are also being hit with unlicensed vendor charges.