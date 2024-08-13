‘Didn’t do sh*t,’ alleged Harlem gunman says after arrest for killing Bronx man

Police arrested 21-year-old Mohamed Sawaneh Tuesday for allegedly shooting a man dead in Harlem last month, authorities said.

Police in Harlem arrested an alleged gunman Tuesday for shooting a man dead last month, authorities said.

Mohamed Sawaneh, 21, was cuffed by the NYPD Warrant Squad on Aug. 13 after a month-long investigation. amNewYork Metro quizzed Sawaneh on his alleged crime as detectives escorted him out of the 28th Precinct, and he gave a profane response.

“Didn’t do sh*t,” Sawaneh said repeatedly before being placed in the back of an unmarked police vehicle.

Sawaneh is accused of driving to 118th Street and 8th Avenue at around 1:39 p.m. on July 2 and opening fire on a group of people gathered at the location.

One of the shots struck 37-year-old Jeremy Cummings in the back and abdomen. EMS rushed Cummings to Mount Sinai Hospital where he later died. He was believed to be an unintended target.

Following the fatal shooting, cops said, Sawaneh abandoned his car after careening into a van. He then stole a Citi Bike from two teens at gunpoint, and then pedaled away.

Sawaneh is charged with murder and criminal possession of a firearm.

