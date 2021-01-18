Cops seek shooter who gunned down man in East Village | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting in the East Village on Monday night.

NYPD received reports of gunfire on East 3rd Street and Avenue C in Alphabet City just after 8:40 p.m. on Jan. 18. Officers from the 9th Precinct arrived on the scene to discover a 36-year-old man who had received a bullet wound to the chest.

According to police sources, the man — whose name is yet to be released — was rushed to Beth Israel Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The incident occurred a mere block away from a public school.

Officials cordoned-off the street by moving trash cans into the roadway and fastening caution tape between the receptacle and lamp posts.

Customers were prevented from entering the 24/7 Fresno 2 Gourmet Deli, but it is currently unclear if the shooting occurred on the premises. Insides detectives reviewed security footage captured by the convenience store’s cameras. Across the street, additional officers could be seen inspecting the area with flashlights.

Police say no arrests have been made at this time but they are actively looking for three men who reportedly fled the scene. No descriptions have been released. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.