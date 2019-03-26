The calf that captured the hearts of New Yorkers last week after causing a scene on the Major Deegan Expressway has died, according to the animal sanctuary that rescued her.

Mike Stura, founder and president of Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue in New Jersey, said the calf died suddenly on Friday, but he wanted to make sure everyone involved in her rescue was notified before announcing her death on Instagram Tuesday afternoon.

The calf, which was between 8 and 10 months old, had been nicknamed "Major Deegan" by Animal Care Centers of NYC, which was involved in her rescue. Stura later renamed her Kristen.

"We were with her Friday and went to do some farm chores. We came back in an hour and a half to spend time with her and found that she seemed to have laid down, gone to sleep and never woke up," the sanctuary said on Instagram. "It was and is devastating."

Kristen had been seen by a veterinarian every day since she arrived at the sanctuary and was considered to be in good health, according to Skylands. After consulting several vets, the sanctuary said test results show the calf's kidneys had failed.

"This just feels so wrong, I am truly sorry for her and all of you who saw her story and cared for her," the sanctuary said. "Her life ended 20 years too early."