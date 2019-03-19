A cow on the "mooove" was captured on the Major Deegan Expressway in the Bronx Tuesday afternoon.

The animal was spotted near Exit 6 of the highway in Highbridge shortly after noon, police said. The NYPD’s Emergency Service Unit responded to the scene and caught it shortly after.

Video from the scene shows cars driving by as the cow lay in the left lane of the northbound side of the highway.

It was not immediately clear where the cow came from. Cows have escaped multiple slaughterhouses in the city in the past.