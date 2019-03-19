LATEST PAPER
Cow captured on Major Deegan Expressway in the Bronx

The animal was spotted near Exit 6 of the highway, police said.

A cow was loose on the Major Deegan

A cow was loose on the Major Deegan Expressway in the Bronx on Tuesday. Photo Credit: Citizen App

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417
A cow on the "mooove" was captured on the Major Deegan Expressway in the Bronx Tuesday afternoon.

The animal was spotted near Exit 6 of the highway in Highbridge shortly after noon, police said. The NYPD’s Emergency Service Unit responded to the scene and caught it shortly after.

Video from the scene shows cars driving by as the cow lay in the left lane of the northbound side of the highway. 

It was not immediately clear where the cow came from. Cows have escaped multiple slaughterhouses in the city in the past.

Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News.

