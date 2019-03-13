LATEST PAPER
40° Good Morning
SEARCH
40° Good Morning
News

Baby goat rescued from Gowanus Expressway

The animal likely escaped from a nearby slaughterhouse, police said.

A goat was spotted running on the Gowanus

A goat was spotted running on the Gowanus Expressway Wednesday morning. Photo Credit: @jamesh173 via Twitter

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417
Print

A “lucky” goat was rescued from the Gowanus Expressway in Brooklyn Wednesday morning, police said.

The animal was spotted by drivers at about 9:15 a.m. running on the eastbound lanes of the expressway. Shortly after, it was caught by the NYPD’s highway unit, police said. 

It was being transported to the Mounted Unit, an NYPD spokesman said, calling the animal “a lucky goat.”

Investigators think the goat may have escaped one of the nearby slaughterhouses in Sunset Park.

This isn’t the first time a goat has gotten loose in the city. A pair of goats was found roaming on the tracks of the N train in Borough Park in August.

Nicole

Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

On Tuesday, Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt unveiled Bolt Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt unveils e-scooters
On March 6, 2019, Thomas Panek, president and CEO Guide dogs practice for half-marathon
St. Patrick's Cathedral, which opened in 1879, now Hidden places, relics inside St. Patrick's Cathedral
The two suspects charged with the death of Prosecutor: Suspects in friendly fire Queens robbery were on spree
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders announced on Feb. 19 A who's who of 2020 Democratic presidential contenders
NYPD released body camera footage of an alleged Man shot by cops in Harlem building