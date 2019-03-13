News Baby goat rescued from Gowanus Expressway The animal likely escaped from a nearby slaughterhouse, police said. A goat was spotted running on the Gowanus Expressway Wednesday morning. Photo Credit: @jamesh173 via Twitter By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Updated March 13, 2019 11:14 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email A “lucky” goat was rescued from the Gowanus Expressway in Brooklyn Wednesday morning, police said. The animal was spotted by drivers at about 9:15 a.m. running on the eastbound lanes of the expressway. Shortly after, it was caught by the NYPD’s highway unit, police said. It was being transported to the Mounted Unit, an NYPD spokesman said, calling the animal “a lucky goat.” Investigators think the goat may have escaped one of the nearby slaughterhouses in Sunset Park. This isn’t the first time a goat has gotten loose in the city. A pair of goats was found roaming on the tracks of the N train in Borough Park in August. By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.