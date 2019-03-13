A “lucky” goat was rescued from the Gowanus Expressway in Brooklyn Wednesday morning, police said.

The animal was spotted by drivers at about 9:15 a.m. running on the eastbound lanes of the expressway. Shortly after, it was caught by the NYPD’s highway unit, police said.

It was being transported to the Mounted Unit, an NYPD spokesman said, calling the animal “a lucky goat.”

Investigators think the goat may have escaped one of the nearby slaughterhouses in Sunset Park.

This isn’t the first time a goat has gotten loose in the city. A pair of goats was found roaming on the tracks of the N train in Borough Park in August.