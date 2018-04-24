Police released a photo Monday night of the suspect in an attack on a Jewish man as he walked home from Shabbat services in Crown Heights.

The suspect yelled anti-Semitic remarks at the 52-year-old victim, punched him in the face several times and choked him at about 12:30 p.m. on Saturday near East 46th Street and Rutland Road, police said. After Good Samaritans intervened, the suspect fled.

The victim was taken to Kings County Hospital Center with bruising to his face and neck, police said.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating, a spokeswoman said.

Following the attack, the Anti-Defamation League said it is offering a $5,000 reward for information on the incident, as well as another attack on a Jewish man on April 14. The Crown Heights community gathered Monday night to denounce the crimes.

“We did too much over the last 20 some-odd years to bring the community together,” Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams said. “We cannot let this undo that.”

With Alison Fox and Ivan Pereira