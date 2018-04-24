News Crown Heights attack suspect sought after he beats up Jewish man, NYPD says The man yelled anti-Semitic remarks at the victim before punching him, cops said. The NYPD has released this surveillance image of the man they are seeking in connection with the assault of a Jewish man on Saturday in Crown Heights. Photo Credit: NYPD By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Updated April 24, 2018 7:48 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Police released a photo Monday night of the suspect in an attack on a Jewish man as he walked home from Shabbat services in Crown Heights. The suspect yelled anti-Semitic remarks at the 52-year-old victim, punched him in the face several times and choked him at about 12:30 p.m. on Saturday near East 46th Street and Rutland Road, police said. After Good Samaritans intervened, the suspect fled. The victim was taken to Kings County Hospital Center with bruising to his face and neck, police said. recommended reading Crown Heights rallies after attacks on 2 Jewish men ‘We cannot let this undo” 20 years of progress in relations, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams said at the Crown Heights gathering. The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating, a spokeswoman said. Following the attack, the Anti-Defamation League said it is offering a $5,000 reward for information on the incident, as well as another attack on a Jewish man on April 14. The Crown Heights community gathered Monday night to denounce the crimes. “We did too much over the last 20 some-odd years to bring the community together,” Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams said. “We cannot let this undo that.” With Alison Fox and Ivan Pereira By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.