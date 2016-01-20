Truck kills cyclist Can Reng Ma, Junior Hicks charged with hit-and-run: police

The box truck, which had Indiana plates, fled the scene, cops said.

Police tape at an undated crime scene. Photo Credit: Craig Ruttle

A Queens man was charged Wednesday night with fatally hitting a Brooklyn cyclist and speeding off, police said.

Police said 54-year-old Can Reng Ma was hit and killed by a box truck near East 9 Street and Avenue U in Sheepshead Bay just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Junior J. Hicks, 31, was later arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident with a death involved.

Hicks, who was driving a Freightliner box truck with Indiana plates, fled the scene, police said.

Authorities said Ma was riding parallel to the truck and in the same direction when he was hit.

The victim was taken to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Hicks was awaiting arraignment Wednesday night and could not be reached for comment.