Cyclist dead after midtown hit-and-run crash with motorist: Police

Police at the scene of a hit-and-run crash

Police at the scene of a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist dead in midtown on Monday morning. Photo Credit: Liam Quigley

By Liam Quigley liam.quigley@amny.com
A bicyclist was killed by a truck driver who left the scene of the collision in midtown on Monday morning.

The female cyclist was struck at Sixth Avenue and 23rd Street and taken to Bellevue Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. 

Police and witnesses say the truck driver left the scene, and blood could be seen in the roadway next to a helmet and mangled bicycle.

Carmen Hernandez, 21, of Brooklyn, said she was crossing the street when she heard a "boom." She said she wanted the driver apprehended.

"I feel like wherever this person is at, I would like them... to take him in for what he has caused, Hernandez said.

There have now been 11 cycling deaths in the city this year, surpassing 2018's total of 10 cycling deaths, the Department of Transportation confirmed.

A police investigation is ongoing.

With Vin Barone

